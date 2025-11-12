Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to “Moderate Buy”

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded NN Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised NN Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NN Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NNGRY

NN Group Price Performance

About NN Group

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $35.18 on Monday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.