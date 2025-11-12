Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Takes $6.48 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 801,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 173.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 68,720 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,135,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 314,113 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

