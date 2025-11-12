Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. BeOne Medicines makes up 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $343.65 on Wednesday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $170.99 and a 12-month high of $355.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeOne Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other BeOne Medicines news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total value of $9,055,715.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $1,750,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,203 shares of company stock valued at $30,923,233. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BeOne Medicines

About BeOne Medicines

(Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.