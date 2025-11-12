Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Cencora worth $84,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Cencora by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Shares of COR opened at $365.26 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $366.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

