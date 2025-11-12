Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys Shares of 463,654 Climb Bio, Inc. $CLYM

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Climb Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at about $38,332,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in Climb Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Climb Bio in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the second quarter worth $159,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLYM stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.06. Climb Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Climb Bio ( NASDAQ:CLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Climb Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLYM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Climb Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

