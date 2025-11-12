Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Takes $4.96 Million Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,088.32. This trade represents a 44.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

