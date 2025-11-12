Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Takes Position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 342,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.63% of Bicara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 71.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Atle Fund Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 147,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCAX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $116,945.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,821.65. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Raben sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,497 shares in the company, valued at $654,919.65. This represents a 38.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,534 shares of company stock worth $2,682,012 in the last three months.

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.76. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

