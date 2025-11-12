Michael Labelle Sells 13,422 Shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) Stock

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This trade represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BXP Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BXP opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Get BXP alerts:

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on BXP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BXP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in BXP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About BXP

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.