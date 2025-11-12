Beck Bode LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

