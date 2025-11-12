Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 6.8% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

