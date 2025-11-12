Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. $BYRN

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $537,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

