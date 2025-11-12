Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 372.2% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

