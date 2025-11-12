Beck Bode LLC Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 3.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

