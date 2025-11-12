Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 19,934 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $74,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 182,737 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

