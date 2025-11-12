Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Buys Shares of 30,666 Innovator IBD 50 ETF $FFTY

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.35. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

