Colin Reed Acquires 8,993 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Chairman Colin Reed acquired 8,993 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $828,794.88. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RHP opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 121.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

