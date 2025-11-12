Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,268,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

