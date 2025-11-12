82,063 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505,000. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 2.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.2%

TRI stock opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC set a $198.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

