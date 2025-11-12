Beck Bode LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $102.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

