Noble Financial Forecasts Lower Earnings for SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for SelectQuote in a report released on Friday, November 7th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for SelectQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.41%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SelectQuote

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SelectQuote stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $282.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 86.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in SelectQuote by 17.2% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 44.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.