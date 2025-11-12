Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 28,443 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

PBR opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

