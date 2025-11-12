Beck Bode LLC Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.14% of Roku worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $1,612,952.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942. This trade represents a 98.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $213,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,639.02. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,463 shares of company stock valued at $48,200,847. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -533.92 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

