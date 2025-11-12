denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $408,000 in Lennar Corporation $LEN

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 179.8% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

