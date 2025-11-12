Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.2%

Shares of IRWD opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $469.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 38,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.