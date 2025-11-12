Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.57. 848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF by 2,138.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

