Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDBGet Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.57. 848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF by 2,138.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF by 110.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

