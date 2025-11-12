Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.57. 848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.
