Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF $MAGS

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,274,000.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BATS:MAGS opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

