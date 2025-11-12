Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

