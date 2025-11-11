Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,908,000 after buying an additional 221,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,082,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,614,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,186,000 after acquiring an additional 321,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364,981 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VMBS stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

