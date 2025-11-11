Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys 4,922 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1,352.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

