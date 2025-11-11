Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $145,000 Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1,795.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

