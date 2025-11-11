Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.60. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 51,697 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVSB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riverview Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 110,466 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

