Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.16 and traded as high as $43.42. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 13,983 shares trading hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.