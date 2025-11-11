Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

INSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,176.67% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 676,988 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

