CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CrowdGather Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $8.14. CrowdGather shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 6,225,098 shares trading hands.

CrowdGather Stock Up 3.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

