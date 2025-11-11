Davis R M Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 0.2%

XYL opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

