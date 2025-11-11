NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.36. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 19,722 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTWK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetSol Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

