Davis R M Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,480 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after buying an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,632,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 587,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.84. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.