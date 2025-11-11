Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.36 and traded as high as C$74.87. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.32, with a volume of 76,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$78.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Linamar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.00.

Get Linamar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Stock Down 0.3%

Linamar Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.