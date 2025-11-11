Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,524,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 625.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,494,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,155,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 819,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $113.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

