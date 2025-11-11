Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

