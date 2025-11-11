Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

