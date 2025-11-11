VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.21 and traded as high as $24.40. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 42,083 shares changing hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $153.53 million, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rebel Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,208,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 280,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 535,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 187,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

