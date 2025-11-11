LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.8513 and last traded at $0.8840. 78,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 393,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8863.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LQR House in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LQR House Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.54.

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LQR House had a negative return on equity of 259.35% and a negative net margin of 949.77%.The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LQR House Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LQR House

LQR House, Inc provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

