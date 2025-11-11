Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

STRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Get Starz Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRZ

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starz Entertainment

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 8,100 shares of Starz Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $105,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 42,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,534.80. The trade was a 23.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $201,896 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Starz Entertainment Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Starz Entertainment stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62. Starz Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter.

About Starz Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starz Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starz Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.