Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
STRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starz Entertainment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.
Starz Entertainment Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of Starz Entertainment stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62. Starz Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98.
Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter.
About Starz Entertainment
Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”
