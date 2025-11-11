Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

