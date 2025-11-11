Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.30. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,304,053 shares changing hands.
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.