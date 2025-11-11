Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.30. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,304,053 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,135,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 235,382 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 791,583 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $21,653,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the second quarter worth $9,980,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 1,109.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 986,074 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

