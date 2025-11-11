Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.04 and traded as high as GBX 314.20. Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 311.40, with a volume of 14,293,702 shares.

Several analysts have commented on KGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 280 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 296.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

