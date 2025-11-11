Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Masco worth $34,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 831.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Masco by 716.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 14.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

