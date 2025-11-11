The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 and last traded at GBX 577.91, with a volume of 95454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571.
The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.9%
The stock has a market capitalization of £850.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 553.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 557.31.
The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a net margin of 90.97% and a return on equity of 13.03%.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.