The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 and last traded at GBX 577.91, with a volume of 95454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571.

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £850.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 553.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 557.31.

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX 17.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a net margin of 90.97% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

