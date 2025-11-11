Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,727 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

